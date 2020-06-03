US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1,143.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:USCR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. US Concrete Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,388. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,413.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,100 shares of company stock worth $452,439 and have sold 750 shares worth $10,938. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

