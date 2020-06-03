Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 476.9% per year over the last three years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE:VMI traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.90. 8,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

