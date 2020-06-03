VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.85

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.85 and traded as high as $71.15. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF shares last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 2,522 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 1,170.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

