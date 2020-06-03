Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,578 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. 738,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,099. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

