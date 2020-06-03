Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 836,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

