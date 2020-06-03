Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after buying an additional 718,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,013. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

