Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

