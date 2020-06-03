Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.64. 1,137,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,448. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $295.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $20,706,287.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

