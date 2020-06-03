Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,857 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $94,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.88 on Wednesday, hitting $276.40. 1,195,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

