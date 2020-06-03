VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VirTra Systems an industry rank of 87 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VirTra Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirTra Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.00% of VirTra Systems worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTSI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.41 and a beta of 1.42. VirTra Systems has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that VirTra Systems will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

