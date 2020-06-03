VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $5.01. VOXX International shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 60,700 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get VOXX International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $116.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $207,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 726,071 shares of company stock worth $3,638,825. Corporate insiders own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.