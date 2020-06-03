Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.42. 340,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $101.40 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

