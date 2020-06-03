Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $448,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $525,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $3,629,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $17,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average of $119.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

