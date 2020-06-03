Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for COMPASS GRP PLC/S (CMPGY)

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/22/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/21/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/21/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

5/20/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/20/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/20/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/30/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/24/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/16/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/16/2020 – COMPASS GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 705,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,518. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.