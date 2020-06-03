Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.29. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 69,800 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

