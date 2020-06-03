WMS Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.