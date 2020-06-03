WMS Partners LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.40. 94,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.