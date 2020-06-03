WMS Partners LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Visa by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,861,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

