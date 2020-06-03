WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.67. 35,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,962. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $396.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

