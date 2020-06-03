WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,061,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.29. The company had a trading volume of 79,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.48 and a 200 day moving average of $278.09. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $329.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

