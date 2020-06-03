WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.53. 6,170,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

