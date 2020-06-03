WMS Partners LLC Sells 3,906 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. 17,364,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,612,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

