WMS Partners LLC Sells 444 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after buying an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after buying an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.66. The company had a trading volume of 99,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average of $153.52. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $173.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.