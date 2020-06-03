WMS Partners LLC Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 0.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.32. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

