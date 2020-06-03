Xaar’s (XAR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on the stock.

XAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Xaar in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Xaar in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Xaar stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 59.20 ($0.78). 515,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.80. Xaar has a 1-year low of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 99 ($1.30). The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Xaar (LON:XAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (19.40) (($0.26)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (27.60) (($0.36)) by GBX 8.20 ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Xaar will post -6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

