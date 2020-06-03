XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.90. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 32,805,921 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $43,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)
XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.