XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.90. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 32,805,921 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $43,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.