Yale University Acquires Shares of 1,627,000 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Yale University acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,627,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,244,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 20.3% of Yale University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yale University owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 522,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,334.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. 7,070,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,115,275. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

