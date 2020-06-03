Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Trading Down 8.3%

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 36,449 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.22.

About Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL)

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well project comprising four tenements covering approximately 253 square kilometers located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

