YPF (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $5.43

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.43. YPF shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 98,216 shares.

YPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YPF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.66.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF SA will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in YPF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after buying an additional 154,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of YPF by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,554,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 382,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of YPF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in YPF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 689,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

