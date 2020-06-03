Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 414,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,730. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

