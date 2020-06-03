Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.97 Million

Brokerages predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will post $18.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.80 million and the highest is $19.10 million. SB One Bancorp posted sales of $19.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $76.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.90 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $81.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

SBBX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,104.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,130,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,621,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $451,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

