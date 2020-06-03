Zacks: Analysts Expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $2.75 EPS

Brokerages expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the lowest is $2.15. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $14.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $22.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

CHTR stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.23. 43,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,235. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $549.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.25 and its 200 day moving average is $488.60.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

