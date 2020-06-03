Zacks: Analysts Expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $2.75 EPS

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Brokerages expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the lowest is $2.15. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $14.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $22.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

CHTR stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.23. 43,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,235. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $549.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.25 and its 200 day moving average is $488.60.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.