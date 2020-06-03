Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 62,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,835. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

