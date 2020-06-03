Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.84 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.49. 2,908,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,890. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

