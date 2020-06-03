Zacks: InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 57 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,494. InMode has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

