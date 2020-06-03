Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Hold

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AG. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of AG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,070,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 63,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 31.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.