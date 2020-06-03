Zacks: Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sesen Bio an industry rank of 26 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 18,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,889. The company has a market cap of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. Equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 81,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.