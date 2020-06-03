Zacks: Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Staffing 360 Solutions an industry rank of 140 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 4,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

