Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,389 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 3.42% of Zai Lab worth $102,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zai Lab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,560. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. Zai Lab Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

