Zipper One Day Volume Tops $620,427.00 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $620,427.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028006 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000404 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.