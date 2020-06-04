$0.15 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Rollins posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 70.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

