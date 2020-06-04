$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.67. 1,815,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,734,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

