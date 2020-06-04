-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Potbelly reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBPB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ PBPB traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $2.88. 48,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,453. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.16. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,230.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

