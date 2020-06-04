10,000 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.7% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,495. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $874.90.

NYSE CMG traded down $7.66 on Thursday, reaching $1,042.05. 20,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $922.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $825.13. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

