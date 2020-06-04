1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Tops $24.59 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $24.59 million and $44,159.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00006922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.90 or 0.02245386 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000782 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010464 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,274,967 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

