361 Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,131 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.71. 3,275,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.26. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $242.50 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

