361 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,186 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,194,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $19,651,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 94.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $982.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,399. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $877.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,064.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.