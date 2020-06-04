361 Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

361 Capital LLC lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 181,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

