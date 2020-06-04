361 Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

361 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 269,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 457,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.50. 5,825,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,092,299. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

