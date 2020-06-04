361 Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $295.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253,486.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.