361 Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $295.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.57.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253,486.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
